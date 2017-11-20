Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Technology Transfer measures in an interconnected world

Lessons and policy implications
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ada51ec0-en
Authors
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Daniel Rabaioli, Sebastian Vallejo
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kowalski, P., D. Rabaioli and S. Vallejo (2017), “International Technology Transfer measures in an interconnected world: Lessons and policy implications”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 206, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ada51ec0-en.
Go to top