International productivity gaps

Are labour input measures comparable?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5b43c728-en
Authors
Ashley Ward, María Belén Zinni, Pascal Marianna
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ward, A., M. Zinni and P. Marianna (2018), “International productivity gaps: Are labour input measures comparable?”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5b43c728-en.
