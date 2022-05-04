Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International investment implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine (abridged version)

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6224dc77-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “International investment implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine (abridged version)”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6224dc77-en.
Go to top