Framework for Screening Foreign Direct Investment into the EU

The Regulation 2019/452 of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing a framework for the screening of foreign direct investments into the Union (the EU Regulation) became fully applicable on 11 October 2020. It contains legally binding rules that engage national authorities from EU Member States (Member States) and the European Commission (the EU Commission) in cooperation on screening of foreign direct investment into the Union. This report summarises the findings of analytical work undertaken by the OECD, which consisted of desk research and interviews with many actors involved in or concerned by investment screening, including Member States’ authorities, the EU Commission, and other stakeholders. The study was carried out between October 2021 and June 2022 and reflects information as of 30 June 2022