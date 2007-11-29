Skip to main content
International Coach Transport

Report of the Seventy-Second Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 March 1987
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105825-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

ECMT (1987), International Coach Transport: Report of the Seventy-Second Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 26-27 March 1987, ECMT Round Tables, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105825-en.
