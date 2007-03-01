Construction work is about to begin on a new “intelligent” primary school for 300 students (later to be expanded for 600) in the Municipality of Solaro in the province of Milan. This is the fi rst primary school building in Italy designed according to the principles of the “intelligent school” as defi ned by the Centre for Educational Innovation and Experimentation of Milan (CISEM). The building received the 2006 EUROSOLAR Prize.
“Intelligent” Primary School Project in Italy
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Abstract
