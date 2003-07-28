This comprehensive study responds to the growing concerns of economic, financial, political and social actors regarding the ever increasing exposure to new expanding risks. These risks are particularly related to natural disaster/environment pollution, technology, health and terrorism. For insurers the difficulty is encountered in adequately appraising and covering the potential liability stemming from these risks. It also sketches out some policy recommendations for decision makers in governments and in the business community on how to limit, prevent and manage such risks. In this perspective it will constitute a unique reference work for the attention of both OECD countries and emerging economies.
Insurance and Expanding Systemic Risks
Report
Policy Issues in Insurance
Abstract
