These proceedings, based on a conference held in November 2004 at OECD in Paris, present leading academic analysis as well as government and private sector information and experience-sharing on how governments and the financial and insurance sectors can deal with losses caused by terrorism, atmosperic perils, and other large-scale risks.
Catastrophic Risks and Insurance
Report
Policy Issues in Insurance
Abstract
