This special report assesses the impact of the crisis on the insurance sector and reviews policy responses within OECD countries. It is based to a large extent on a quantitative and qualitative questionnaire that was circulated to OECD countries in 2009. The report shows that generallythe insurance sector demonstrated resilience to the crisis, though with some variation across the OECD, and concludes with a number of policy conclusions.
The Impact of the Financial Crisis on the Insurance Sector and Policy Responses
Report
Policy Issues in Insurance
Abstract
