Innovation support in the enterprise sector

This policy paper outlines major policy trends in public support of innovation activities in industry and SMEs across OECD countries. It discusses the policy mix to strengthen business R&D and innovation, and possible avenues to improve this mix in response to evolving needs, driven new trends in technology and other factors. Across the OECD, governments strive to reinforce international competitiveness through a variety of policy initiatives supporting business innovation. In particular, these initiatives facilitate the technological upgrading of existing industries and the development of strategic sectors. Twelve case studies discuss selected initiatives in the following areas: Support for innovative enterprises and clusters, development of strategic industrial sectors in particular in manufacturing, and the transition of industry towards new production methods (Industry 4.0). While the dimensions for the effective implementation of these initiatives vary, this paper identifies some features that may help identify good practices in their design, implementation and evaluation.