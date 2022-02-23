Skip to main content
Innovation and industrial policies for green hydrogen

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f0bb5d8c-en
Authors
Emile Cammeraat, Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Guy Lalanne
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cammeraat, E., A. Dechezleprêtre and G. Lalanne (2022), “Innovation and industrial policies for green hydrogen”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f0bb5d8c-en.
