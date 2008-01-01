Skip to main content
Informal Employment

Can We Tame the Beast?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242543432308
Authors
Jante Parlevliet, Johannes Jütting, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Parlevliet, J., J. Jütting and T. Xenogiani (2008), “Informal Employment: Can We Tame the Beast?”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242543432308.
