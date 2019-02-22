Skip to main content
Influencing GVCs through Agro-Food Policy and Reform

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce888e0-en
Authors
Jared Greenville, Kentaro Kawasaki, Dorothee Flaig, Caitlyn Carrico
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Greenville, J. et al. (2019), “Influencing GVCs through Agro-Food Policy and Reform”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce888e0-en.
