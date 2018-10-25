This report provides an overview of international practices regarding private competition enforcement. It identifies and discusses the various elements that frame successful private competition enforcement regimes around the world, and compiles international experiences in this respect. It concludes with a number of recommendations for Mexico as it seeks to implement a fair, effective and manageable system of private competition enforcement.
Individual and Collective Private Enforcement of Competition Law: Insights for Mexico 2018
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
