Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

India's Trade Integration, Realising the Potential

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224123212531
Authors
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Nora Dihel
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kowalski, P. and N. Dihel (2009), “India's Trade Integration, Realising the Potential”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 88, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224123212531.
Go to top