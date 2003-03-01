Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

India's Information Technology Sector

What Contribution to Broader Economic Development?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/415611470546
Authors
Nirvikar Singh
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Singh, N. (2003), “India's Information Technology Sector: What Contribution to Broader Economic Development?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 207, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/415611470546.
Go to top