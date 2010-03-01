This study provides a holistic examination of pricing and investment dynamics in India’s downstream petroleum sector. It analyses the current pricing practices, highlights the tremendous fiscal cost of current pricing and regulatory arrangements, and examines the sectoral investment dynamics. It also looks at potential paths towards market-based reform along which the Indian government may move, while at the same time protecting energy market access for India’s large poor population.
India's Downstream Petroleum Sector
Refined Product Pricing and Refinery Investment
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
