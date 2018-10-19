Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Increasing social insurance coverage in Viet Nam’s SMEs

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ec14725e-en
Authors
Paulette Castel, Alexander Pick
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Castel, P. and A. Pick (2018), “Increasing social insurance coverage in Viet Nam’s SMEs”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ec14725e-en.
Go to top