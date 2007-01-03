Skip to main content
Incentives to reduce GHG emissions from deforestation

Lessons learned from Costa Rica and Mexico
https://doi.org/10.1787/8a6dfeeb-en
Katia Karousakis
Karousakis, K. (2007), “Incentives to reduce GHG emissions from deforestation: Lessons learned from Costa Rica and Mexico”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2007/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8a6dfeeb-en.
