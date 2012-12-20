This report provides an overview of existing data and statistics in the fields of information security, privacy and the protection of children online. It highlights the potential for the development of better indicators in these respective fields showing in particular that there is an underexploited wealth of empirical data that, if mined and made comparable, will enrich the current evidence base for policy making. Such indicators would help identify areas where policy interventions are most clearly warranted, and can provide guidance on designing policy interventions and determining their effectiveness.
Improving the Evidence Base for Information Security and Privacy Policies
Understanding the Opportunities and Challenges related to Measuring Information Security, Privacy and the Protection of Children Online
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
