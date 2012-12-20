Skip to main content
Improving the Evidence Base for Information Security and Privacy Policies

Understanding the Opportunities and Challenges related to Measuring Information Security, Privacy and the Protection of Children Online
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dq3rkb19n-en
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (2012), “Improving the Evidence Base for Information Security and Privacy Policies: Understanding the Opportunities and Challenges related to Measuring Information Security, Privacy and the Protection of Children Online”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 214, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dq3rkb19n-en.
