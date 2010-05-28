Skip to main content
Improving Health Sector Efficiency

The Role of Information and Communication Technologies
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084612-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Health Policy Studies
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Improving Health Sector Efficiency: The Role of Information and Communication Technologies, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084612-en.
