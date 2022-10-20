This report, submitted by the United States, provides information on the progress made by the United States in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 12 October 2022. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on the United States’ implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. The Phase 4 report was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 16 October 2020.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: United States
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024