Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Korea

This report, submitted by Korea, provides information on the progress made by Korea in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 18 June 2021. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on Korea’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the 44 members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 13 December 2018.