Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Hungary

Hungary signed the Convention on 17 December 1997, ratified it on 29 September 1998 and deposited its instrument of ratification on 4 December 1998. Amendments to the Hungarian Criminal Code to implement the Convention entered into force on 1 March 1999. The 1999 Phase 1 review of Hungary expressed satisfaction with Hungary’s prompt implementation of the Convention and introduction of the offence of bribery of foreign public officials into Hungarian law, but recommended a number of changes to Hungarian law. A 2003 Phase 1bis report welcomed several changes to Hungarian law in accordance with the Phase 1 recommendations, but noted that concerns remained with regard to the definition of foreign public officials and the responsibility of legal persons. As detailed below, laws have been amended or have entered into force in both these areas since the Phase 1bis review.