This document presents the OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary and conclusions on the progress made by Australia in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. Australia’s report is annexed to these summary and conclusions. Australia presented its two-year report in December 2019 and the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions were adopted on 11 December 2019. In 2021, Australia provided an update on progress made to implement outstanding Phase 4 recommendations, and the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s addendum to the summary and conclusions was adopted on 15 February 2022.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report Addendum: Australia
2019 Two-Year Follow-Up Updated 2021
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
