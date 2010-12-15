Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: United States

This Phase 3 Report on the United States by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on the United States’ implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the Working Group on 15 October 2010.