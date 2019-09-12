This Phase 3 Report on Colombia by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Colombia's implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 12 December 2019.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: Colombia
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
5 December 2023