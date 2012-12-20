Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: United States

This report, submitted by the United States, provides information on the progress made by the United States in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 20 December 2012. The Phase 3 report evaluated the United State's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.