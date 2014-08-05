This report, submitted by Korea, provides information on the progress made by Korea in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 8 May 2014. The Phase 3 report evaluated Korea’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Korea
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
