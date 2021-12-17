Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Follow-Up Report: Colombia

This report, submitted by Colombia, provides information on the progress made by Colombia in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 10 December 2021. The Phase 3 report evaluated and made recommendations on Colombia’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 12 December 2019.