Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Additional Follow-Up Report: Austria

Since Austria’s Phase 3 review in December 2012, it has made significant progress enforcing its offence of bribing foreign public officials. In summary, six investigations are ongoing, in one case convictions against a natural person and a legal person are under appeal, in a second case convictions against seven natural persons and the acquittal of two legal persons are under appeal, and in a third case indictments against a legal person and senior representatives of the company are under appeal. Through these enforcement actions, Austria has demonstrated that it will proactively pursue legal persons for foreign bribery, including cases involving intermediaries. These cases involve a variety of sectors, including telecoms, construction, defence, financial products, transportation and property development. In addition, a variety of investigative steps were taken in these cases, including requesting mutual legal assistance (MLA), interrogating witnesses, and searches and seizures