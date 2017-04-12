This report, submitted by Latvia, provides information on the progress made by Latvia in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 2 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 4 December 2017. The Phase 2 report evaluated Latvia’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Follow-Up Report: Latvia
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
