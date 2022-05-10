Impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on financial market conditions and resilience

This report assesses the immediate impact of Russia’s war against the people of Ukraine on global financial markets, and the continuing potential for spillovers into those markets. While the war has not yet caused a number of existing vulnerabilities to fully crystallise, high levels of uncertainty remain, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions. The report reviews a range of interrelated channels which could transmit shocks from Russia’s war to global financial markets, from direct exposures across sectors, to the effects of higher commodity prices, and impacts on investor sentiment. In doing so, it underlines areas within the financial system where enhanced scrutiny from supervisors and policy makers may be necessary to manage the elevated risks arising from the war going forward.