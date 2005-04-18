Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Impact of Changes in Tariffs on Developing Countries' Government Revenue

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/210755276421
Authors
Przemyslaw Kowalski
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kowalski, P. (2005), “Impact of Changes in Tariffs on Developing Countries' Government Revenue”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/210755276421.
Go to top