Identifying and addressing gaps in the UNFCCC reporting framework

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm56w6f918n-en
Jane Ellis, Sara Moarif
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. and S. Moarif (2015), “Identifying and addressing gaps in the UNFCCC reporting framework”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2015/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm56w6f918n-en.
