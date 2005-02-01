Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

ICT and Educational Property Management

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/578307422564
Authors
Gilbert Desmarais
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Desmarais, G. (2005), “ICT and Educational Property Management”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2005/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/578307422564.
Go to top