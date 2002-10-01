Hungary’s newly-built German School of Budapest is adapted to its site, is safe and environmentally friendly, and has comfortable indoor areas that are tailored for its users, including those with physical disabilities. The school’s new three-storey building, put in operation in August 2001, caters to students in grades five through 12.
Hungary's German School of Budapest
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
