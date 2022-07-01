Skip to main content
How vocational education and training (VET) systems can support Ukraine

Lessons from past crises
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e8e86ce2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “How vocational education and training (VET) systems can support Ukraine: Lessons from past crises”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e8e86ce2-en.
