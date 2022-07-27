Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How to communicate on the Ukrainian refugee crisis and build on the support of host communities?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/db78fd32-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “How to communicate on the Ukrainian refugee crisis and build on the support of host communities?”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/db78fd32-en.
Go to top