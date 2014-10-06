Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How's Life in Your Region?

Measuring Regional and Local Well-being for Policy Making
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264217416-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), How's Life in Your Region?: Measuring Regional and Local Well-being for Policy Making, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264217416-en.
Go to top