How reliable are social safety nets?

Value and accessibility in situations of acute economic need
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/65a269a3-en
Raphaela Hyee, Herwig Immervoll, Rodrigo Fernandez, Jongmi Lee
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Hyee, R. et al. (2020), “How reliable are social safety nets?: Value and accessibility in situations of acute economic need”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 252, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/65a269a3-en.
