Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How policies shape global food and agriculture value chains

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aaf0763a-en
Authors
Jared Greenville, Kentaro Kawasaki, Raphaël Beaujeu
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Greenville, J., K. Kawasaki and R. Beaujeu (2017), “How policies shape global food and agriculture value chains”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aaf0763a-en.
Go to top