Through practical design projects, the Sorrell Foundation has demonstrated the advantages of involving children and young people as the main consumers of their school. It counts on good design to bring its customer to the forefront of the product; these in turn become better informed clients and understand the benefits that good design can have on their lives...
How Intuitive Design in Schools Can Be Achieved by Engaging with the Consumer
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
