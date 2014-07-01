- Education has one of the highest shares of innovative jobs for tertiary graduates of all sectors of the economy in Europe, and a higher proportion than in other public sector areas such as health and public administration.
- Innovation in knowledge or methods is the most common form of innovation, with education outperforming all sectors of the economy on this measure.
- Within education, higher education is much more innovative than the primary and secondary levels – and is one of the most innovative sectors of the economy in terms of innovation in knowledge or methods.
How Innovative is the Education Sector?
Education Indicators in Focus
Abstract
