Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How Export Restrictive Measures Affect Trade of Agricultural Commodities

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43mktw305f-en
Authors
Peter S. Liapis
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Liapis, P. (2013), “How Export Restrictive Measures Affect Trade of Agricultural Commodities”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43mktw305f-en.
Go to top