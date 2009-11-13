Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How Expensive is the Welfare State?

Gross and Net Indicators in the OECD Social Expenditure Database (SOCX)
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220615515052
Authors
Willem Adema, Maxime Ladaique
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adema, W. and M. Ladaique (2009), “How Expensive is the Welfare State?: Gross and Net Indicators in the OECD Social Expenditure Database (SOCX)”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220615515052.
Go to top