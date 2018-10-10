Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How do admission systems affect enrolment in public tertiary education?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/41bf120b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “How do admission systems affect enrolment in public tertiary education?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/41bf120b-en.
Go to top