How do admission systems affect enrolment in public tertiary education?

Both the admission process and criteria for admission affect tertiary enrolment. Centralised admission systems can make the admission process more efficient, but can limit the number of applications and offers made to applicants; minimum performance requirements or tuition fees are barriers to tertiary studies, even if adjustments are made for specific groups or for equity reasons. This snapshot of tertiary education admission systems enables a better analysis of the implications of these different policies across different settings and so helping provide a clearer understanding of what matters for outcomes.