- More than 23 million students across the OECD and G20 countries will start their first universitylevel course in 2013.
- The new generation of students will be particularly diverse, with more adults and international students than ever.
- Entry rates have increased over the last decades but unequal access to university still persists, with entry rates reflecting the background of the students.
How Are University Students Changing?
Education Indicators in Focus
