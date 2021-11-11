How are higher education systems in OECD countries resourced?

The OECD Higher Education Policy Survey (HEPS) is a new instrument developed by the OECD Higher Education Policy Team to gather comparative information on system features and characteristics of policies across OECD jurisdictions, to support policy analysis and peer learning. The first HEPS was fielded in 2020, to support the ongoing thematic project on Resourcing Higher Education. This paper presents a comparative analysis of the results of the survey, examining student support systems, institutional funding mechanisms, human resource policies and higher education resource governance across the 29 OECD jurisdictions responding to the survey.