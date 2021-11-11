Skip to main content
How are higher education systems in OECD countries resourced?

Evidence from an OECD Policy Survey
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0ac1fbad-en
Gillian Golden, Lisa Troy, Thomas Weko
OECD Education Working Papers
Golden, G., L. Troy and T. Weko (2021), “How are higher education systems in OECD countries resourced?: Evidence from an OECD Policy Survey”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 259, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0ac1fbad-en.
