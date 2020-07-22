Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Housing amid Covid-19: Policy responses and challenges

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cfdc08a8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Housing amid Covid-19: Policy responses and challenges”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cfdc08a8-en.
Go to top